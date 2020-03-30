Canadian dollar weakens over 1% as oil prices slide

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 6%

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.4000 to 1.4168

* Canadian bond yields fall across the curve

TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil fell and the greenback climbed against a basket of major currencies, with the loonie giving up some of the previous week's sharp gains.

At 8:25 a.m. (1225 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.4154 to the greenback, or 70.65 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Friday touched an 11-day high at 1.3922, traded in a range of 1.4000 and 1.4168.

Last week, the loonie rallied 3.1%, its biggest weekly gain since October 2009.

U.S. crude oil futures on Monday were down 6% at $20.21 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar snapped a week of declines as investors braced for prolonged uncertainty and governments tightened lockdowns to fight the coronavirus.

Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday, the latest travel restriction aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Canada said it will cover 75% of wages for small businesses and the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate to 0.25%, the lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank also launched its first-ever quantitative easing program, saying it would buy government and commercial debt.

Canadian bond yields fell across the curve, with the 10-year down 7.4 basis points at 0.662%.

Canada's GDP report for January is due on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

