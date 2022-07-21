Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.2894 to the greenback, or 77.56 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2861 to 1.2931.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.5 basis points to 3.142%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.0452%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $3.47 to $96.41 a barrel on Thursday​.

New housing prices in Canada fell 0.2% in June

