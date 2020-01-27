Canadian dollar tumbles to 7-week low as virus contagion escalates

The Canadian dollar sank to a seven-week low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, weighed down by lower oil prices, as investors dumped commodity-linked currencies amid fears about the spread of the latest coronavirus, which broke out in China a few weeks ago.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.