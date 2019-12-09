Canadian dollar stronger after Friday's sell-off

The Canadian dollar gained against the greenback on Monday as investors focused on whether the United States will implement new tariffs on China this weekend, but the loonie pared only half of the losses sustained on Friday after data showed a slump in domestic jobs.
