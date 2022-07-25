Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at C$1.2845 to the greenback, or 77.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2836 to 1.2946.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.5 basis points to 2.876%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 2.8178%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $2 to settle at $96.7 a barrel on Monday​.

