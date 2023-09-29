Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3427 to the greenback, or 74.48 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3418 to 1.3506.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.8 basis points to 4.025%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.5322%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $1.22 to $92.93 a barrel on Friday.

