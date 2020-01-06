US Markets

Canadian dollar strengthens as safe-haven bid eludes the greenback

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, approaching last week's 14-month high as oil prices rose on Middle East tensions and the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular