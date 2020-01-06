Canadian dollar strengthens as safe-haven bid eludes the greenback

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, approaching last week's 14-month high as oil prices rose on Middle East tensions and the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.