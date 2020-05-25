Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of Poloz speech
* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007
* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6%
* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve
TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday as global stocks rose, but the loonie traded in a narrow range as U.S. financial markets were closed for a public holiday and ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.
A survey showing German business morale rebounded in May boosted investor sentiment. Shares globally gained 0.4%, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.60% at $33.45 a barrel.
Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3985 to the greenback, or 71.50 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose 0.8% last week, traded in a range of 1.3972 to 1.4007.
Poloz, who is retiring next Monday, will speak on monetary policy at 1:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). Last week, he said Canada was still on track to meet the best-case scenario for recovery that the central bank released in April.
Since March, the Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25% and begun its first ever large-scale bond-buying program.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year yield down 1.1 basis points at 0.496%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/
