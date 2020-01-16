Canadian dollar sticks to narrow range as domestic jobs climb

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday, extending this week's sideways trading pattern as the U.S. dollar broadly rose and data from a payroll services provider showed the sixth straight month of domestic job gains.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.