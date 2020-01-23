Canadian dollar steadies but lower oil prices cloud outlook

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday, steadying after a dovish shift in tone by the Bank of Canada helped drive it to an earlier one-month low, although a drop in oil prices could hurt prospects for the currency.
