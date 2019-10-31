Canadian dollar steadies as data shows slowing economic growth

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as domestic data showed modest economic growth, with the currency steadying after it was pressured the day before by a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada.
