Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trading in a narrow range ahead of interest rate decisions on both sides of the border that could see the Federal Reserve policy rate dip below the Bank of Canada's.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.