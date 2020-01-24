Canadian dollar slips as oil prices fall on China virus scare

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, lingering close to the one-month low hit in the previous session, as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on oil prices and amid broad-based strength for the U.S. currency.
