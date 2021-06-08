US Markets

Canadian dollar slips as greenback broadly gains ground

The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, but stayed within its recent trading range as data showed a surprise Canadian trade surplus and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, but stayed within its recent trading range as data showed a surprise Canadian trade surplus and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2115 to the greenback, or 82.54 U.S. cents, having pulled back from a six-year high last week at 1.2007. It's weakest level since mid-May was 1.2144.

"The CAD is generally trading in tandem with its G10 peers today, in what appears to be an environment of modest, broad-based USD strength," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"The currency has been range bound for over a month now, trading within a remarkably narrow range following its solid run into the start of May," Theoret added.

The loonie has been supported in recent months by higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold at 0.25% on Wednesday and through the rest of 2021. But it could cut the pace of its bond purchases once gain as soon as next quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as imports fell at a much faster rate than exports, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% higher at $70.05 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell to its lowest level since April 15 at 1.439% before recovering to 1.449%, down 2.9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

