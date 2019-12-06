Canadian dollar slides as jobs decline revives rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, paring some of this week's gains after data showing a surprise slump in domestic jobs raised expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate cut over the coming months.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.