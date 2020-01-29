Canadian dollar sinks to 7-week low as virus threat weighs

The Canadian dollar weakened to a seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as concern that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt global economic growth weighed on the price of oil and commodity-linked currencies.
