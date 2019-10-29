Canadian dollar retreats from 3-month high as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier three-month high as oil prices fell and ahead of interest rate decisions this week by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
