Canadian dollar retreats as G7 stops short of stimulus details

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, paring some of the previous day's gains, as G7 officials stopped short of specific measures to protect the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9:34 a.m. (1434 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3376 to the greenback, or 74.76 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Friday hit its weakest intraday level in nearly nine months at 1.3465, traded in a range of 1.3319 to 1.3379.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven said they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable global growth and safeguard against downside risks posed by the fast-spreading virus.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so a slowdown in the global economy could hurt.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 2.2% at $47.79 a barrel on stimulus hopes and on growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week.

Investors are betting that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in nearly five years. Further easing is seen in April, with a total of three rate cuts expected by the end of the year.

Canadian government bond yields prices fell across the yield curve. The 10-year yield was down 4.3 basis points at 1.059%. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday in more than three years at 1.027%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

