Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-day low as Wall Street rallies
* Canadian dollar gains 0.3% against the greenback
* Price of U.S. oil settles 6.4% lower
* Canadian housing starts rise 8% in February
* Canadian 10-year yield touches a 3-year high
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly one week, as gains for equity markets offset further pull-back in oil prices.
"You have so many conflicting signals for a currency like CAD between oil, equities, U.S. yields - all pulling this way and that," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "Today, it seems like equity markets are a little bit more in control."
Wall Street's main indexes climbed as oil prices fell and data showed a softer-than-expected rise in producer prices, with investors remaining focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to its lowest levels in almost three weeks as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.
Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed.
Separate data showed that Canadian home prices surged to an all-time high in February and that factory sales increased by 0.6% in January.
On a more cautious note, thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway have threatened to strike this week, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.
