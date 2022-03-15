US Markets

Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-day low as Wall Street rallies

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly one week, as gains for equity markets offset further pull-back in oil prices.

The loonie was up 0.3% at 1.2785 to the greenback, or 78.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 9 at 1.2871.

"You have so many conflicting signals for a currency like CAD between oil, equities, U.S. yields - all pulling this way and that," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "Today, it seems like equity markets are a little bit more in control."

Wall Street's main indexes climbed as oil prices fell and data showed a softer-than-expected rise in producer prices, with investors remaining focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to its lowest levels in almost three weeks as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.

U.S. crude prices settled 6.4% lower at $96.44 a barrel. Earlier this month, oil touched its highest since 2008 at $130.50 as Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices surged to an all-time high in February and that factory sales increased by 0.6% in January.

On a more cautious note, thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway have threatened to strike this week, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest since December 2018 at 2.176% before dipping to 2.173%, up nearly one basis point on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

