US Markets

Canadian dollar rebounds as Poloz cools rate cut bets

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low it hit the day before as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz doused expectations for an interest rate cut as soon as next month.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular