Canadian dollar rebounds as Poloz cools rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low it hit the day before as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz doused expectations for an interest rate cut as soon as next month.
