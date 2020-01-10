Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clips rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar rallied against the greenback on Friday, clawing back some of its decline this week, as investors cut bets that the Bank of Canada would ease interest rates after domestic data showed a bigger-than-expected jobs rebound in December.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.