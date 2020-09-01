US Markets

Canadian dollar pulls back from 8-month high as greenback rallies

The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the recent sell-off in the greenback lost some momentum, with the loonie retreating from its strongest level in nearly eight months despite domestic data that showed factory sector growth.

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the recent sell-off in the greenback lost some momentum, with the loonie retreating from its strongest level in nearly eight months despite domestic data that showed factory sector growth.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3071 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents. Earlier in the day, the currency, which climbed 2.8% in August, touched its strongest level since Jan. 8 at 1.2994.

"It seems consistent with the movement in the U.S. dollar generally," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "We've seen other currencies do the same. That is, weaken a little bit after they hit key levels.

The euro turned lower against the U.S. dollar, pulling back after it broke through the $1.20 mark for the first time since 2018. Investors have been betting that a move by the Federal Reserve to a policy of average inflation targeting would lead to interest rates staying lower for longer.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data spurred hope for a post-pandemic economic recovery. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.4% higher at $42.76 a barrel.

Canadian manufacturing activity accelerated in August to its fastest pace in two years, adding to evidence of a rapid rebound in the domestic economy as businesses reopen following coronavirus-related disruptions, data showed.

Further clues as to the strength of economic recovery could come from Canada's jobs report for August, which is due on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields eased across much of a flatter curve on Tuesday, with the 10-year down 3.7 basis points at 0.587%. Last Friday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level in nearly three months at 0.697%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

