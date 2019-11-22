Canadian dollar pares weekly decline, lifted by domestic data

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, paring some of this week's decline, as investors grew more optimistic on a U.S.-China trade deal and after domestic data showed growth in underlying retail sales.
