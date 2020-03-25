Canadian dollar notches five-day high as U.S. agrees on stimulus package

* Canadian dollar rises 0.7% against the greenback

* Loonie touches its strongest since last Friday at 1.4298

* Canada's House of Commons agrees to approve stimulus bill

* Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a five-day high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, after U.S. politicians agreed a $2 trillion package of measures to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. dollar slipped as the U.S. stimulus package steadied money market nerves and prompted investors to buy back into 'riskier' currencies.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, which has been pummeled by demand destruction related to the virus and a price war between major producers. U.S. crude prices were down 2.7% at $23.36 a barrel.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4354 to the greenback, or 69.67 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since last Friday at 1.4298.

After almost a day of wrangling Canada's House of Commons agreed early on Wednesday to approve a C$27 billion stimulus bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as investors weighed the prospect of financing stimulus measures. The 10-year was up 2.9 basis points at 0.900%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.