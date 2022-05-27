Canadian dollar notches 3-week high as 'risk mood' brightens
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729
* Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6%
* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday and was headed for its second straight weekly gain as recent volatility in global financial markets continued to subside.
The loonie
"The risk mood is clearly a big driver of the CAD's performance but firm commodities and modestly supportive (interest rate) spreads are perhaps adding to CAD tailwinds," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
World stocks rose and eyed their first weekly gain in eight on a more upbeat earnings view and after this week's Federal Reserve minutes dampened fears of mega-high interest rates.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower but was also on track for a weekly gain, supported by the prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States and also the possibility of a European Union ban on Russian oil.
U.S. crude futures
Gains for the loonie came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest
rate decision next Wednesday. The central bank is expected to
hike by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting to
tackle soaring inflation.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.
The 10-year
