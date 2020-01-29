Canadian dollar nears 7-week low as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision, with the loonie nearing a multiweek low it hit the previous day.
