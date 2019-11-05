Canadian dollar near one-week high as trade hopes climb

The Canadian dollar rose to near a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as data showed a narrowing in Canada's trade deficit and investors became more optimistic of a trade deal between the United States and China.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.