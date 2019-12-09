Canadian dollar modestly stronger after Friday's selloff

The Canadian dollar gained modestly against the greenback on Monday, but held on to much of the losses sustained on Friday after data showed a slump in domestic jobs, suggesting that the economy was not as resilient as the Bank of Canada had hoped.
