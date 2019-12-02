Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as global trade concerns rise

The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday against its U.S. counterpart and every other G10 currency, as investors worried about a potential escalation of global trade conflicts and awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.