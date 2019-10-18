Canadian dollar holds near 11-week high as oil prices climb

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, holding near its strongest level since July, as oil prices rose for the third straight day and domestic data showed that home prices edged higher in September.
