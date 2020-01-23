Canadian dollar hits one-month low as oil prices slide

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on oil prices, with the loonie adding to its decline since the Bank of Canada opened the door to lower interest rates.
