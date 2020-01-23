US Markets

Canadian dollar hits one-month low as oil prices slide

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on oil prices, with the loonie adding to its decline since the Bank of Canada opened the door to lower interest rates.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular