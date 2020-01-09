Canadian dollar hits near 2-week low ahead of key jobs data

The Canadian dollar weakened to a near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly rose, but the loonie clawed back some of its decline ahead of the release of crucial employment data on Friday.
