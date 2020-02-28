Canadian dollar hits 9-month low as oil slumps on coronavirus

* Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback

* Loonie hits its weakest since June 2019 at 1.3465

* Price of U.S. oil slides 3.9%

* Canada's 10-year yield falls to its lowest since October 2016

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nine-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the selloff in global stock and commodity markets showed no signs of abating and data showed barely any growth in Canada's economy in the fourth quarter.

At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3440 to the greenback, or 74.40 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June, last year at 1.3465.

For the week, the loonie was on track to fall 1.6%, its biggest weekly decline since June 2018.

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slumped to its lowest in more than a year as rapid spreading of the coronavirus outbreak raised fears of a possible global recession. U.S. crude oil futures were down 3.9% at $45.25 a barrel.

Canada's economic growth slowed to an annualized rate of 0.3% in the fourth quarter, the worst performance in almost four years, due in part to strikes, bad weather and shutdowns, Statistics Canada said. The number matched both the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll as well as the Bank of Canada's prediction.

Expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate cuts over the coming year have jumped in recent days as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus rose. Still, the central bank will hold interest rates at 1.75% at next week's policy announcement, according to most economists polled by Reuters.

"The bank is cognizant of the risks to financial stability, the housing market in particular, if they were to cut rates," said Robert Both, a macro strategist at TD Securities. "That just has us thinking that they'll wait for a little more data before pulling the trigger in April."

Canadian government bond yields fell across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield declined 8 basis points to 1.067%, its lowest since October 2016.

