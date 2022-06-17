Canadian dollar hits 19-month low as oil tumbles

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3078

* Price of U.S. crude settles 6.8% lower

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest in 19 months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices tumbled and the greenback broadly rallied.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3020 to the greenback, or 76.80 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3078.

For the week, the currency was down 1.8%, its biggest weekly decline since August last year, as investors worried that aggressive tightening by central banks, including Wednesday's 0.75 percentage point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could derail economic growth.

"On top of those interest rate concerns, we saw oil take a tumble," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc. "That added fuel to the loonie weakness today."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to a four-week low on worries that an economic slowdown could cut demand for energy.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 6.8% lower at $109.56 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies as the Bank of Japan's decision to buck the recent wave of tightening weighed on the Japanese yen .

In domestic data, the pace of Canadian home price growth slowed in May, edging off April's record high, but prices still rose both on the month and on the year, the National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.9 basis points at 3.414%. On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level in 12 years at 3.664%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by Deepa Babington and Marguerita Choy) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

