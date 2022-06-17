Canadian dollar hits 19-month low as oil tumbles
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback
* Touches its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3078
* Price of U.S. crude settles 6.8% lower
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest in 19 months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices tumbled and the greenback broadly rallied.
For the week, the currency was down 1.8%, its biggest weekly decline since August last year, as investors worried that aggressive tightening by central banks, including Wednesday's 0.75 percentage point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could derail economic growth.
"On top of those interest rate concerns, we saw oil take a tumble," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc. "That added fuel to the loonie weakness today."
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to a four-week low on worries that an economic slowdown could cut demand for energy.
In domestic data, the pace of Canadian home price growth slowed in May, edging off April's record high, but prices still rose both on the month and on the year, the National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.
