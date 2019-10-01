Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as domestic economy stalls

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly climbed and after data showed that the domestic economy unexpectedly failed to grow in July.
