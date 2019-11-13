Canadian dollar hits 1-month low, pares decline ahead of Poloz speech

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, but the currency's decline lost some momentum as investors turned attention to a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Thursday.
