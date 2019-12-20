Canadian dollar gives up weekly gain on retail sales miss

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving up this week's gains after domestic data showing a surprise decline in retail sales revived bets that the Bank of Canada would cut interest rates next year.
