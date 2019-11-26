Canadian dollar gains as trade deal optimism boosts stocks

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, paring its decline since October as optimism rose on U.S.-China trade talks and after a deal was reached to end a railway strike that threatened to slow Canada's economic growth.
