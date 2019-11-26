US Markets

Canadian dollar gains as trade deal optimism boosts stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, paring its decline since October as optimism rose on U.S.-China trade talks and after a deal was reached to end a railway strike that threatened to slow Canada's economic growth.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular