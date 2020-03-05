Canadian dollar falls ahead of Poloz speech as virus worries climb

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.3383 to 1.3432

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.3%

* Canadian bond yields fall across the yield curve

TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak rose and ahead of a speech by the governor of Canada's central bank, which slashed rates the day before.

At 10:10 a.m. (1510 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3409 to the greenback, or 74.58 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Friday hit a nine-month low at 1.3465, traded in a range of 1.3383 to 1.3432.

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday the virus outbreak was "a material negative shock" to the Canadian and global outlooks as it slashed its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, its largest cut in more than 10 years. Governor Stephen Poloz is due to deliver an economic progress report on Thursday, with the text set for release at 12:45 ET.

U.S. stock indexes fell as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined as the epidemic showed no signs of slowing, and while major producers agreed on deeper output cuts to bolster prices, they could not immediately secure Russian support for the decision. U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.3% at $46.66 a barrel.

Canadian bond yields fell across the yield curve, with the 10-year down 12.3 basis points at 0.897%. On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched a record low at 0.857%.

Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

