Canadian dollar edges lower as attention shifts to GDP data

The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against the greenback on Wednesday, pulling back from an earlier five-day high as investors awaited GDP data that could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada's interest rate outlook.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.