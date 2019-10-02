Canadian dollar drops off 3-week high as greenback stabilizes

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back from a near three-week high earlier in the session, as the greenback steadied following disappointing U.S. manufacturing data a day earlier.
