Canadian dollar dips as data shows economic scarring of shutdowns

TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors worried about a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and after domestic data showed a record plunge in wholesale trade for the month of April.

Canadian wholesale trade fell 21.6% in April from March, led by a decline in sales in the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector as a result of shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, Statistics Canada said.

Separate data, from payroll services provider ADP, showed that Canada added 208,400 jobs in May, when lockdowns to help contain the pandemic began to ease. Still, there was a downward revision to April data to show 2,361,714 jobs were lost.

Global stocks fell as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China crushed hopes of a swift world economic comeback from the pandemic.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by worries about fuel demand. U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% at $37.89 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3580 to the greenback, or 73.64 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Monday hit a two-week low at 1.3685, traded in a range of 1.3521 to 1.3608.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri is due to address the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). Data on Wednesday showing a surprise annual decline in the consumer price index has supported expectations for continued low interest rates.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve on Thursday, with the 10-year yield down 1.9 basis points at 0.522%. On Monday, the 10-year yield hit a one-month low at 0.468%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

