Canadian dollar dips against greenback ahead of trade pact

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly climbed, but the loonie stuck within its recent trading range ahead of the expected signing this week of a trade deal between the United States and China.

