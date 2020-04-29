Canadian dollar climbs to two-week high as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar gains 0.5% against the greenback

* Loonie touches its strongest since April 15 at 1.3918

* Price of U.S. oil increases about 24%

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil rallied and parts of the United States, Europe and Australia gradually ease restrictions to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Global market shares rose, with optimism over economies easing coronavirus lockdowns and oil prices clawing back ground leavened by caution over corporate earnings.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude prices were up about 24% at $15.34 a barrel after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and gasoline stocks fell, with support also coming from hopes that demand will improve as lockdowns ease.

At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3929 to the greenback, or 71.79 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since April 15 at 1.3918.

The next governor of the Bank of Canada has room to make an immediate impact on monetary policy, economists say, as the central bank's response to the coronavirus crisis likely shifts from financial market support to boosting economic recovery.

Canada's GDP report for February is due on Thursday but could be too dated to guide expectations for further easing measures from the Bank of Canada.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year yield near unchanged at 0.565%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.