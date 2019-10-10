Canadian dollar climbs to one-week high on trade deal optimism

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, clawing back its earlier decline, as investors grew optimistic that top-level trade talks between the United States and China would yield at least a partial deal.
