Canadian dollar climbs to nine-day high as greenback falters

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

* Canadian dollar rises 0.7% against the greenback

* Loonie touches its strongest since March 17 at 1.4078

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 2.6%

* Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nine-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as data showing a surge in American unemployment benefit claims weighed on the greenback, with the loonie adding to the prior day's largest rally in four years.

At 9:16 a.m. (1316 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4092 to the greenback, or 70.96 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since March 17 at 1.4078.

On Wednesday, the loonie surged 1.9%, its biggest gain since March 2016.

The rally for the loonie on Wednesday came as Canada doubled the value of an aid package to C$52 billion ($36.9 million) to help people and businesses deal with losses from the coronavirus outbreak

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, also said it would provide coronavirus aid. Its package is worth C$17 billion including tax deferrals.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fourth straight day, while U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.6% at $23.85 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's biggest exports.

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping bank loans.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 8.3 basis points at 0.819%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

