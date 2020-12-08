Canadian detainees in China in good mental and physical state -ambassador

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawa's ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday.

China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in early December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. The two men face spying charges.

"They are both very healthy, physically and mentally," Ambassador Dominic Barton told a special parliamentary committee on Canada's ties with China.

"I am deeply inspired by their resilience and their mindset - it's incredible given what they're going through ... they are very, very strong and it's remarkable," he added.

The affair has badly damaged bilateral relations. Canada, which says the return of the two men is a priority, dismisses Beijing's insistence that their detentions are not linked to Meng's arrest.

Chinese authorities, citing the risk of the coronavirus, blocked access by Canadian diplomats for many months. Barton said he was allowed virtual visits in October after months of pressure and also spoke to the two individually last month.

Reuters reported last week that U.S. prosecutors were discussing a deal with Meng's lawyers to resolve criminal charges against her.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.