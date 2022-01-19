US Markets

Canadian designer Peter Nygard denied bail

Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

This bail decision relates to charges Canadian authorities laid against Nygard, 80, in connection with events that allegedly took place between 1987 and 2006. He also faces charges from the United States. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nygard, born in Finland, consented to extradition last fall but Canada's justice minister must make the final decision on that.

