Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26.

Nygard has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister.

Nygard appeared via video feed in an orange jumpsuit and a light blue medical mask with his grey hair tied back. He appeared at times to be taking notes.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Anna.MehlerPaperny@thomsonreuters.com; 647-225-9609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.