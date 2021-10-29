Canadian designer Nygard, accused of sexual assault, appears in court

TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - ​Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard appeared briefly in a Toronto courtroom on Friday via video feed from a jail cell to face multiple charges of sexual assault before the case was adjourned to Nov. 12.

The Toronto Police Service had issued an arrest warrant for Nygard earlier this month on six charges of sexual assault and three charges of forcible confinement between 1987 and 2006.

Earlier this month, Nygard consented to extradition to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The 80-year-old has denied any wrongdoing.

Canada's justice minister still must decide whether to extradite him.

U.S. authorities accuse Nygard of using his businesses to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates - accusations he denies.

Reuters could not reach Nygard's lawyers on Friday.

Nygard was transported from Winnipeg to Toronto on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Anna.MehlerPaperny@thomsonreuters.com; 647-225-9609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.